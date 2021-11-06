Cardi B Fanned Out Over Meeting Robert Pattinson And It Was Pretty Freaking Adorable

One of the best things about Cardi B as a public figure and pop star, is she doesn’t resign herself to the remove that so many celebrities adopt once they get famous. Instead, she still acts exactly like a normal person would when they meet someone famous or exciting.

via: Page Six

“Look who I met the other day ! I felt like a teen!” the “Up” rapper, 29, tweeted out with video of her running into the 35-year-old actor at a Los Angeles party thrown in honor of British Vogue editor-in-chief, Edward Enninful OBE.

Look who I met the other day ! I felt like a teen! pic.twitter.com/a7vEk7zA4I — iamcardib (@iamcardib) November 6, 2021

“Come, look at my friend, guys,” she says in the clip while primping her updo as Pattinson walks into frame, leading Cardi to excitedly scream into her camera.

A fan of the “Twilight” franchise, the Grammy-winner joked of wanting to have “vampire sex” back in July, only for Netflix to use the tweet in its promotion of the films on the streaming service.

It appears the “WAP” artist made several new celebrity friends that night, as Wolfgang Puck was reportedly heard offering Cardi cooking lessons during the British Vogue party.

“He was saying ‘I’ll teach you to cook if you teach me to rap,’” a spy told PageSix. “He was telling her [that] ‘love goes through the stomach.’ She agreed.”

Fellow attendees included Serena Williams, Kaia Gerber and mother Cindy Crawford, Benny Medina and Thandie Newton.

As for Pattinson, the heartthrob is gearing up for the release of “The Batman,” where he will star as the Dark Knight going up against The Riddler/Edward Nashton, played by Paul Dano.

“Robert Pattinson delivers a raw, intense portrayal of Batman as a disillusioned, desperate vigilante awakened by the realization that the anger consuming him makes him no better than the ruthless serial killer he’s hunting,” reads a synopsis of the film, which also stars Colin Farrell, Zoe Kravitz and Andy Serkis.

Anyway, if you like watching Cardi the celeb, catch her hosting the AMAs in just a few days.