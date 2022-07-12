Cardi B Drops New Video for 'Hot Sh*t' featuring Kanye West and Lil Durk

Cardi B dropped a video for her new single “Hot Sh*t” featuring Kanye West and Lil Durk.

via Complex:

The video, directed by Lado Kvataniya, arrives less than two weeks after Cardi tapped Kanye and Durkio for her new single, which is her first official offering since 2021’s “Up.”

At the time of its release, the Bronx rapper revealed that she’s been sitting on “Hot Shit” for quite some time. “I think this record is actually older than ‘WAP,’” Cardi said on Twitter Spaces. “It is everyone’s favorite.”

She continued, “I love the record. It’s something that I feel like y’all haven’t heard from me before. I feel like people is expecting a lot of slutiness and blah blah blah. Y’all keep talkin’ I keep making TikTok records and this is definitely not that. It’s a fun great record. It’s masculine, it’s great for the clubs, it’s great for the bitches.”

In a recent interview with Vogue Singapore, Cardi spoke about trying to top her previous successes: “Sometimes, I don’t know where I want to go because I tell myself I want to beat these records but then when I do beat them, I feel it’s just not enough.”

She added, “Just because I haven’t put out music in a year, people get online and say, ‘She’s over.’ They compare me to every female rap artist, new or old. I get downplayed despite everything I’ve accomplished and worked so hard for. I need to sit down and say to myself, ‘Girl, you did that’.”

Get into the video below.