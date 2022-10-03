Cardi B Discovers Only $1,083 In Tasha K's Bank Account as She Starts to Collect $4 Million Judgment

Cardi B has been trying to get the $4 million owed to her from a blogger named Tasha K — but despite levying her bank accounts she’s been unsuccessful.

via Radar Online:

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, JP Morgan Chase Bank has informed Cardi that Tasha and her company Kebe Studios only have $1,083.02 held in accounts.

The amount is a far cry from what is needed to satisfy the court judgment Cardi was awarded.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, Cardi recently started the collection process months after a jury sided with her in January.

In 2019, Cardi sued Tasha over allegations she made in a series of YouTube videos. The blogger claimed Cardi had an STD, used hard drugs, and worked as an escort in the past — among other things.

Specifically, Tasha claimed Cardi had Herpes which the rapper disproved with medical records in court. On the stand, Cardi told the jury the situation caused her emotional distress, caused her marriage problems, and led to her seeking professional help.

“Only an evil person could do that s–t,” the rapper said in court.

The jury ended up awarding Cardi $1 million in general damages and $250k for medical expenses for a grand total of $1.25 million. The rapper also walked away with $1.5 million in punitive damages and another $1.3 million for her attorney fees.

Tasha has filed an appeal of the judgment which is pending. Cardi started the process of collecting which the blogger – which included her firing off a legal letter to JP Morgan Chase demanding they keep any funds owned by Tasha and be ready to turn them over.

The blogger has vehemently opposed Cardi seizing her bank accounts arguing it is improper.

However, Cardi said Tasha needs to put forth a bond in the amount of $3.8 million for the appeal, which has yet to happen. A judge has yet to rule on whether the music mogul has the right to take the funds from Tasha’s bank account.

