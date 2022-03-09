Cardi B Claps Back at Trolls Complaining About Photo of Her 6-Month-Old Son

Cardi B had a baby boy six months ago and the public has not seen him.

The rapper teased a photo of the little one earlier today, but of course people took it as an opportunity to complain.

via Complex:

The 29-year-old rapper expressed her frustration at her son’s teething problems this week, and when a fan made a remark about not having seen her son yet she shared a sneak peak of sorts. “That’s all y’all will get,” she wrote alongside a very zoomed-in photo of her son’s eye.

Cardi and Offset welcomed their second child, whom they have yet to reveal the name of, back in September, 2021. At the time, they shared a photo of them in the hospital but their child was completely obscured. Understandably, the couple wants to keep their son out of the public eye, but some fans expressed frustration with the photo she did share.

“How people mad cause people was asking me to see my son and I replied?” she wrote after facing backlash from some vocal Twitter users. “It seems like I can’t do or say nothing these days wit out people getting irritated. Maybe I should delete my social medias or just cause Wtfff … If I post is cause I want attention, If I speak my mind is cause I want attention, if I post a pic I want attention, I’d I talk about my kids which I’m wit everyday is cause I want attention…Like wtfff.”

One troll tweeted at her, “girl you’re a mother of 2 talking about wanting to die just cause of some internet ppl.” Cardi, in a quote tweet, replied, “Did I said I wanted to die? You dumb slow bitch.” Another individual with a Nicki Minaj header on their profile asked why she let the comments of “broke people” bother her, and suggested Cardi only posts online “when another female is trending.”

“I POST EVERY SINGLE DAY!!” replied Cardi. “Why do I have to limit myself due to another person ? Y’all want me to not be on the internet or do shit cause of other people ?are you dumb ? How you want me to dim my light and life for other people. The fuck ?” In one last tweet about the situation, she replied to a fan supporting her. “You right babes… Imma let people have their fun,” she said. “Cause my next single is super pressure.”

Cardi is a public figure, but she’s both a person and a mother first. When it comes to her child, she doesn’t owe anyone a damn thing — not even a photo.

Carry on, Cardi.

