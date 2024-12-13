Cardi B Claims Tasha K Is Hiding Money Offshore In New Court Filing

BY: Walker Published 6 hours ago

Cardi B wants the millions Tasha K owes her, and she’s not buying the blogger’s claim she’s flat broke.

The award-winning entertainer challenges Tasha’s claims of bankruptcy and financial ruin, alleging that the blogger hides assets to avoid paying the court-ordered judgment.

In new court filings submitted to a Florida bankruptcy court, Cardi accuses Tasha of transferring assets and income into her husband’s name or his business to shield them from creditors. Cardi’s legal team also claims to have uncovered offshore accounts linked to Tasha in locations such as the Cook Islands, Nevis, and the country of Georgia. These revelations directly contradict Tasha’s assertion that she lacks the means to settle her debt.

Adding fuel to the dispute, Cardi alleges that Tasha continues to live a lavish lifestyle despite her bankruptcy declaration. According to the filing, Tasha and her husband recently moved into a $7,000-per-month luxury apartment. Furthermore, Cardi points to Tasha’s social media activity, highlighting posts where she flaunts expensive designer clothing, handbags, and jewelry.

Cardi’s legal team argues that Tasha’s actions show a blatant disregard for the court’s judgment. The rapper’s attorneys are pressing for a deeper investigation into Tasha’s finances, claiming that her public displays of wealth contradict her pleas of poverty.

This latest development is a sharp escalation in their ongoing legal battle, as Cardi fights to hold Tasha accountable for what the court determined was a damaging smear campaign.

The case not only highlights the consequences of defamatory content in the digital age but also underscores the lengths to which some will go to avoid financial repercussions. Whether Cardi’s legal push will force Tasha to pay up remains to be seen, but the drama surrounding their feud shows no signs of slowing down.

via: Hot97