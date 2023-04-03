Cardi B Checks Whether Tasha K Has Paid $4M To Her After Blogger Lost Appeal In Libel Suit [Photo]

Cardi B is checking her Apple Pay after Tasha K announced that she finally paid off the $4 million judgment she owed the rap star.

via: AceShowbiz

Cardi B had to check whether she truly got her $4 million from Tasha K. After the blogger declared that she already paid the money as she lost their libel case, the “WAP” hitmaker said she wanted to see if the claim was true.

On Saturday, April 1, Tasha informed her social media followers that she’s now debt free. “PSA Winos I just paid off my 4 million dollar debt in cash [prayer hands emoji],” she wrote on Twitter.

It was unclear whether the statement was an April Fool’s Day joke. Cardi, however, has responded to a blog reposting Tasha’s tweet by writing, “Mhhhhmmmm [thinking man emoji]……let me check my Apple Pay.”

Cardi won the case on January 24, 2022, after Tasha was found liable on three separate claims for “defamation of character, invasion of privacy through portrayal in a false light, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.” The Grammy winner was awarded $1.5 million in punitive damages, $1.3 million for her attorney’s fees, $1 million for general damages and $250,000 for medical expenses.

Tasha then filed an appeal against the judge’s ruling after admitting she doesn’t have the money. When speaking to ALLBLK’s “Social Society” last February, she confessed, “I ain’t got it. Listen, I ain’t got it. Don’t ask me for no money.”

Tasha, however, lost an appeal in the case, prompting her to publicly apologize to Cardi. “Damn Winos! We lost the appeal against Cardi B sad day. But I’m gonna be alright,” she wrote on Twitter on March 21. “I appreciate all your love [and] support.”

“Throughout this fight. Today we throw in the white flag. What happened will never happen again,” she added. “To Cardi [and] her team, I apologize sincere. We live and learn.”