Cardi B. is back!

During the 2022 BET Awards, a commercial aired announcing Cardi’s new single “Hot Sh*t” set to drop on July 1.

Cardi took to Instagram to share the teaser of the Tay Keith-produced single.

“My new single “Hot Shit” available everywhere THIS FRIDAY 7/1,” she wrote.

But that’s not all!

“Tomorrow 8pm I got another surprise for yall, tune in,” Cardi added.

We hope it’s a video!

Check out the announcement below.

