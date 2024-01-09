Can’t Relate: Vivica A. Fox Doesn’t Have Taraji P. Henson’s “Experience” With Pay Inequality [Video]

Vivica A. Fox has all the sympathy in the world for the issues Taraji P. Henson says she’s experienced in the industry — including unequal pay, but says that isn’t her experience at all.

via: The Shade Room

Before wrapping 2023, Taraji P. Henson opened up about pay inequality in Hollywood, particularly as a Black actress. Since then, plenty of celebrities, from Keke Palmer to Lakeith Stanfield, have rallied behind Taraji. But in a recent street interview, Vivica A. Fox made it clear she can’t relate!

While speaking with TMZ, Vivica sent her love to Taraji but said she hasn’t faced the same issues. The reporter asked if now was the perfect time to continue the conversation about pay inequality re-sparked by Taraji and driven by Mo’Nique over recent years.

“You know, darling, to each its own, do you know what I mean? I’m very happy, very blessed and to each its own. I didn’t have that experience, so to each its own. But to get your piece out is important, I totally understand that, and I love my girls for looking out for each other, but I’m good,” Vivica responded.