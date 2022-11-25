Canadian Singer Kris Wu Sentenced to 13 Years In Prison For Rape

Canadian singer Kris Wu has been found guilty of raping three women and assembling a crowd to engage in sexual promiscuity.

A Beijing court has sentenced the 32-year-old to 13 years in prison.

via Complex:

The Chaoyang District Court gave Wu 11 years and six months for raping three women in 2020 and an additional ten months for the assembly. The court also determined that the rape victims were drunk and could not consent to sexual intercourse.

“Wu Yifan took advantage of three drunken women […] at his home,” the court said on its official WeChat account as reported by Reuters.

After finishing his sentence, Wu will then be deported.

In 2021, Wu was arrested after an 18-year-old Chinese student accused him of manipulating her and other women, some below the age of 18, to have sex with him. After the accusation, seven other women contacted the student to tell her that Wu had coaxed them into sleeping with him in exchange for jobs and other opportunities.

Wu also has a history of tax evasion, having been ordered to pay 600 million yuan?—around $84 million?—for failing to disclose his personal income.

According to the BBC, brands such as Louis Vuitton, Bulgari, L’Oreal Men, and Porsche have suspended their partnerships with Wu due to the case.

Wu is a former member of K-pop group EXO. After leaving the group in 2014, Wu departed for China to pursue a solo career.

He should be serving a MUCH longer sentence.