Cam’ron To Have Recurring Role On ABC’s Series ‘Queens’ [Photos + Video]

Cam’ron is acting (up) again. According to Shadow and Act, Killa is set to hit the small screen in a recurring role on ABC’s forthcoming musical drama series “Queens.” The Harlem-bred rapper is joining a cast that already includes Brandy, Eve, Nadine Velazquez and Naturi Naughton.

via: BET

Cam will star as a former collaborator of the group, who was romantically involved with Xplicit, who is portrayed by Brandy.

If you’ll remember, Cam has been trending over his Instagram video posts of him with Brandy, so it looks like this is what they’ve been working on.

Eve will take on the roll of Brianna, aka Professor Sex, while Naturi Naughton has been tapped to play Da Thrill. Additionally, Nadine Velazquez will star as Butter Pecan while Pepi Sonuga will play Lil Muffin.

Zahir McGhee, Sabrina Wind and Tim Story will serve as executive producers for the series, which is produced by ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios. The pilot episode is written by Zahir McGhee and directed by Tim Story.

While Brandy and Cam have never recorded an official track together, there’s clearly chemistry between the two. It will be interesting to see how it translates on the small screen this fall. “Queens” premieres Tuesday, Oct. 19 on ABC.

Check out some of Cam’ron and Brandy’s backstage skits below: