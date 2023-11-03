Cam'ron Laughs at Mase Admitting SKIMS Help His Rib Pain: 'I'm Not Saying Nothing'

Is Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS out here helping people deal with chronic pain?

According to rapper Mase — it is.

via Complex:

During the latest episode of It Is What It Is, Cam’ron declined to comment on Mase’s admission that he found wearing a SKIMS helped with his rib pain.

While discussing Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS brand’s partnership with the NBA and WNBA as their official underwear partner, Mase shared that he tried a tank top from the brand and immediately felt its benefits.

“Underwear sponsor… I don’t know how important that is, you already got Nike,” Mase said around the 50:30 point of the episode, as seen above. “I’m not gon’ lie, when I put the SKIMS tank top on, my ribs stopped hurting. So shoutout to SKIMS. I wouldn’t wear-it-wear-it, but somebody sent it to me and I wanted to see. It wasn’t the one-piece, it was just the tank top.”

Cam, seemingly unimpressed, looked at his co-host and shook his head. “I’m not saying nothing, because every time I say something, I’m bullying,” he said. “I’m Cam ‘Take It Too Far.’ I make somebody’s blog, I make somebody’s morning show. … Myself, I’m not gonna talk about SKIMS three times in one week. I’m not doing it. If SKIMS helps your ribs out, fine. I’m not doing it, they don’t get three times out of me this week.”

He went on to suggest that he didn’t want to give free publicity to SKIMS after discussing it at length already. “I talk about SKIMS and then I start talking about Kim Kardashian, then n***as like, ‘Oh, Cam went too far that week.’ … Fuck it, let’s do it. They pushing an agenda in the NBA, man. … There’s agendas being pushed. They see what’s going on with Taylor Swift in the NFL, and they like, ‘Well who could we get here?”

He suggested that the NBA and WNBA are looking for that celebrity attention that Taylor Swifthas helped bring to the NFL through her relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. “When Taylor Swift is in attendance, the Chiefs are 4-0 and Travis Kelce is averaging 108 yards per game,” he continued. “When she’s not there, they’re 2-2 and he’s averaging 50 yards per game.”

On Monday, SKIMS was announced as the official underwear partner for the NBA, WNBA, and USA Basketball.

“Together, SKIMS and the NBA will connect people of all backgrounds through fashion, sport, and talent, and I look forward to seeing the partnership thrive,” Kardashian said when the deal was announced.

Say what you want — but that SKIMS compression fabric is like NO other.