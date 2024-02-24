Cam'ron Explains Why He Wouldn't Sleep With Erykah Badu: 'N***as Be Regular Up Until They F*ck Her' | lovebscott.com

Cam’ron has ruled out being romantically and sexually involved with Erykah Badu.

via: Complex

The confession from the rapper, 48, when he and Mase discussed rumors that Houston Texans newcomer C.J. Stroud is dating Amber Rose, who is 18 years his senior. Cam admitted that he found Rose attractive because he likes “different” women and is fond of her posterior, which led him to tell a story.

“I don’t know if I ever talked about [it] on the show before, but I told… What’s shawty name? André 3000’s baby mom,” he said, to which Mase said Badu’s name. “Badu. You know, she’s a homie too, but I told n***as she can’t get nowhere near me with that pussy. Nowhere. That shit she be doing n***as is crazy. N***as be regular until they fuck her. Then you start wearing turbans, yarmulkes, the tie-dye shirts. No, no, no.”

Mase laughed, “She got a n***a dressing like the ’60s.” Cam added, “Yeah, you got to chill.”

Badu, who also shared children with Jay Electronica and The D.O.C., addressed what she suggested were “mystical powers” regarding her allure with men. “You are keenly aware of the urban legend that men can’t look you in the eye without falling in love,” said host Tamron Hall during Badu’s interview on The Tamron Hall Show. “Women too—and children and animals. … Any living, breathing thing,” Badu said. “I think it’s indescribable. In the bedroom, that’s not where you’re gonna find it, because my magic doesn’t lie between my thighs, it lies between my ears.”

In an interview with Rolling Stone in 2020, she said, “There’s an urban legend that my pussy changes men.” She was previously romantically linked to Common, who appeared to suggest that her “mystical powers” were, in fact, real.

“Yeah, the ‘Badu Box’ is real,” he said on The Combat Jack Show in 2014. “It can take you to another universe. But seriously that’s when you meet somebody that’s real special and you’re like, “Man, this woman got … she got something else man.’ It ain’t just the sex. It ain’t just the looks. It’s like something that’s kind of like spirit-wise where you’re like, ‘This woman got something else.”

Cam’s comments about Badu changing the fashion sense of the men she’s been involved with could’ve been a reference to Common, who changed his sense of fashion—rocking tie-die shirts and an array of different hats—while they were dating in the early ’00s and released the wildly eclectic album Electric Circus in 2002.