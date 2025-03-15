Cam’ron Addresses Mariah Carey Dating Rumors: ‘She’s Just a Friend’

BY: Walker Published 25 seconds ago

Cam’ron is putting an end to long-standing rumors about his relationship and possible romance with Mariah Carey.

The songstress frequently hung out and partied with rap stars during the ’90s and 2000s and never shied away from aligning herself with the genre as she rose to pop superstardom, having one of the more memorable pop rap hits in “Fantasy (Remix)” featuring the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard.

Cam’ron was one rapper who used to chill with Mimi back in the day and they’ve been rumored to be linked romantically throughout the years, but it has always been innuendo. In 2002, Carey was such a big fan of Cam’ron hit single “Oh Boy” featuring fellow Dipset member Juelz Santana, that she reworked the song for her record “Boy (I Need You)” and made sure to have Cam featured on it. They even performed the song on BET’s 106 & Park with Cam’ron donning his iconic pink fur outfit.

Advertisement

A few years back, the Harlem rapper got into a trolling war Carey’s ex Nick Cannon where Killa posted photos of himself and the Long Island singer with captions insinuating that they once had a thing for each other. However, he was only joking around and in 2023, he reposted one of the pics along with the caption, “I’m the friend you shouldn’t worry about.”

He addressed these old rumors on a recent episode of his YouTube show Talk With Flee. When asked by co-host Sen City about the nature of their relationship, Cam denied them and emphasized that their relationship has always been platonic. “She’s a friend,” he answered. “She’s a good friend. It’s nothing more, nothing less than that. She’s a super-duper good friend.”

He then commended her hip-hop knowledge and said she deserves more credit for bridging the gap between rap and the mainstream early on in her career. “We gotta realize,” he began. “When it comes to Mariah Carey — because she’s such a pop figure and so popular around the world and a mega superstar — people don’t give Mariah Carey a lot of credit for putting Hip Hop in her music and videos.”

Advertisement

Adding, “Mariah Carey worked with Da Brat, Mariah Carey worked with The LOX, Mariah Carey with Ma$e, Mariah Carey worked with me. Mariah Carey worked with Ol’ Dirty Bastard… I think she’s very underrated — that’s the word I would prefer to use — on how much she indulges in hip-hop and how much light she brings to hip-hop artists.”

Their friendship started when she heard “Oh Boy” and reached out. “She liked a song of mine and then we did ‘Boy’ and we hung out,” Cam explained. “She invited me [to Aspen]. Honestly, Mariah’s the first person who made me realize that it was festive in the Aspens about 20-something years ago. I drunk some wine, she had a pool house, we chilled out for a couple days… She took me to Capri, to Italy. She took me a lot of different places, but she’s just a friend.”

via: Billboard