Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Announce Breakup on Instagram

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have broken up.

In a statement shared via Instagram, the couple wrote: “Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever.”

They added: “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.”

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have just announced their breakup in statements. ? pic.twitter.com/gRyARUOFmv — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 18, 2021

Camila and Shawn began dating in July 2019, shortly after the video for “Señorita” dropped.

It will be very interesting to see what Shawn’s next move is.