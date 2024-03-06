Camila Cabello Reveals Why She Really Left Fifth Harmony: 'It Didn't Feel Aligned' | lovebscott.com

Camila Cabello has no regrets leaving Fifth Harmony.

via Page Six:

Amid the news that the girl group may be reuniting, the singer appeared on Wednesday’s episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast and revealed she departed the band to focus on a solo career and songwriting.

“I started distancing myself from the group vision, and it felt like, you know, they were still really passionate and into that and so, I was just like, ‘I’m not happy here anymore, it doesn’t feel aligned,’” the singer explained to host Alex Cooper.

“I can remember waking up on tour and going to my hotel room at, like, 7 a.m. and going to my garage band and, like, writing songs, cause I didn’t want to do it while everybody was there and I had such a passion that turned into writing,” she added.

While she originally thought she would write for other artists, Cabello, 27, said she eventually changed her mind and wanted to write and perform her own lyrics. After leaving Fifth Harmony, she went on to have several Top 10 hits, including 2017’s “Havana” and “Never Be The Same” and 2019’s “Señorita,” which she sang with her ex, Shawn Mendes.

Now, Cabello looks back at her time with her former “X Factor” competitors-turned-bandmates Normani, Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui with fondness.

“I feel like I can really focus on and remember the really joyful times,” she noted. “And I grew a lot in that group.”

The “Havana” hitmaker’s interview dropped days after an insider revealed to Page Six that the band is in talks to reunite with all five members.

The reunion is expected to bring fans a new Fifth Harmony song and would not interfere with Cabello or Normani’s upcoming projects.

The potential reunion would mark six years since the group declared their indefinite hiatus.

Fifth Harmony announced Cabello would be leaving the group after four and a half years together via a December 2016 statement on X. They claimed to have learned about the departure “via her representatives” and wished her “well.”

“We are four strong, committed women who will continue with Fifth Harmony as well as our solo endeavors,” the statement added.

The group seemingly shaded Cabello at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards by throwing a silhouette of a person off the stage as they performed their single, “Angel.”

However, it appears everyone has moved past the drama, as in 2022, Cabello told Reuters she’s “in a really good place” with her four former bandmates.

“We have been, like, supportive of each other through like DMs and stuff,” she added.

Are you here for a Fifth Harmony reunion?