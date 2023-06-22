Cameron Diaz Feels ‘Guilt’ Over Quarrels with Jamie Foxx Before Mystery Hospitalization, Friends Says in Report

Cameron Diaz has not spoken to her Back in Action co-star and longtime friend Jamie, since he was hospitalized in April.

via: The Mercury News

Jamie Foxx promised his friend Cameron Diaz a triumphant return to movies by convincing her to co-star with him in his Netflix action-comedy “Back in Action.” Instead the project was plagued with production problems and ultimately plunged into uncertainty when filming was halted in April after Foxx was hospitalized for a mysterious “medical complication,” from which he’s reportedly still recovering.

Diaz is dealing with that uncertainty herself, as well as “guilt” over how these reported production problems led to her to quarrel with Foxx on the set, a close friend of the 50-year-old actor told the Daily Mail. Diaz also hasn’t spoken to Foxx since he was hospitalized and doesn’t know what’s going on with him, “other than what she hears,” the friend said.

Diaz was ready to quit acting for a second time when problems started occurring on the London set of “Back in Action” earlier this year, which included a delay in production and reports that Foxx had a “meltdown” and fired a bunch of people involved in the project, the Daily Mail reported. These issues caused Diaz and Foxx to get into “heated arguments” and were not resolved prior to Foxx’s medical emergency after the production moved to Atlanta.

“Cameron feels a tremendous sense of guilt now about their quarrels since she has not been able to make amends,” the anonymous friend told the Daily Mail. She also has not signed on for another film and isn’t looking at any new scripts, the anonymous friend said.

“Honestly, she is not sure what is going on with ‘Back In Action’ and isn’t very proud of it, considering there was so much drama even before Jamie was hospitalized,” the friend told the Daily Mail.

Representatives for Diaz and Foxx did not respond to requests from the Daily Mail for comment.