After Buying in Malibu, Kanye West Looks to Sell ‘Monster’ Wyoming Ranch

Wyoming has had a major role in Kanye West’s recent history due to the time he’s spent recording his latest projects there. Now, though, it looks like he’s moving on from his first Wyoming property, Monster Lake Ranch.

Earlier today, Kanye West’s approximately 3,800-acre estate — the so-called “Monster Ranch” near Wyoming’s picturesque city of Cody — popped up for sale, asking $11 million. The Daily Mail first reported the listing.

Interested parties will note that the ranch listing comes hot on the heels of West’s $57.3 million splurge on an oceanfront Malibu home, further fueling speculation that he plans to make California his primary residence once again. But the 44-year-old isn’t leaving Wyoming entirely, at least not yet — he still owns another 6,700-acre ranch in the state, this one the Bighorn Mountain Ranch near the small town of Greybull.

As for Monster Ranch, the name comes from the semi-remote spread’s 180-acre private lake, which is stocked with monster trout. The vast ranch also includes a rambling main house, separate storage and tack rooms, horse stables, a cattle ranch with a hay operation, and even a “bird barn” that can accommodate up to 1,500 birds. Several other shacks of unknown purpose also dot the property, which has its own private mountain range and views of snowcapped hills on the distant horizon. While it seems incredibly removed from all civilization, Monster Ranch is tucked up near the northwest corner of Wyoming, only about 50 miles from the eastern edge of Yellowstone National Park.

West has owned the property for just over two years. Oddly, the $11 million list price is significantly under the ranch’s original $14 million ask, back when he bought it, but it’s believed he negotiated a big discount for himself. (Property records are a somewhat complicated and confusing matter in Wyoming, but reports say West may have spent “only” around $8 million to acquire the spread.)

Besides his two Wyoming ranches and the Malibu home, West also owns two minimalist-inspired condos in New York City and a very Brutalist condo in Calabasas, near estranged wife Kim Kardashian’s huge Hidden Hills compound.

In 2018, West recorded a handful of projects as part of what became known as the “Wyoming Sessions”: his own Ye, Teyana Taylor‘s KTSE, Pusha T‘s Daytona, Nas’ Nasir, and his and Kid Cudi’s Kids See Ghosts. Later, West’s most recent album, Donda, was partially recorded at Bighorn Mountain Ranch.