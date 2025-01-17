Home > NEWS

Busta Rhymes Surrenders to Police After Alleged Assault on His Assistant

BY: Walker

Published 2 hours ago

It looks like Busta Rhymes has a court case on his hands.

Busta is facing multiple assault charges after an alleged altercation with his assistant in NYC … TMZ has learned.

It all went down January 10 … Busta got into an argument with Dashiel Gables over being on his phone during work hours in the lobby of Gables’ condo building in downtown Brooklyn, according to law enforcement sources.

We’re told the dispute soon escalated into violence when Busta slugged Gables several times in the face.

Our sources say Busta took off after the alleged assault, and Gables called 911. Police and paramedics quickly arrived on scene and Gables was rushed to a local hospital to be treated for a reported eye injury.

On Tuesday, Busta turned himself in to the NYPD and was given a desk appearance ticket (DAT) for misdemeanor assault, attempted assault, and harassment. A DAT means the rapper is handed a date to appear in court to address the charges.

via: TMZ

The New York Post managed to contact Gables by phone on Thursday; however, he said his attorneys advised him not to publicly comment on the matter.

“Maybe later. Maybe in the future,” he told the outlet. “I can’t mess up my case, bro. It’s just not going to be worth it. An article in the paper as opposed to a six or seven-million-dollar settlement? I’m not risking it, sorry.”

