Burger King Worker Who Went Viral After Receiving Paltry Gift Bag Gets $320,000 Raised via GoFundMe

As of Sunday morning, a GoFundMe campaign had raised more than $320,000 for Kevin Ford, a Burger King worker only got a gift bag in recognition for his 27 years of service.

via ABC 7:

His video went viral for the gift bag that only contained a Starbucks cup, a single movie ticket and a small bag of Reese’s peanut butter cups.

Ford has worked at the same Burger King restaurant inside McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas for the last 27 yearsHe’s never called in sick in all those years.

His family says he’s appreciative for all the support.

Good for him!