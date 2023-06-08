Bun B's Trill Burgers Restaurant is Officially Open in Houston [Video]

Bun B’s Trill Burgers has come a long away. Established during the COVID-19 pandemic, the fast food business has taken over the country via a series of pop-ups at a variety of events, including Coachella, Rolling Loud, Rock The Bells, and at Houston’s City Hall, the last of which drew a crowd of 2,000 people.

Trill Burgers has finally found a home, albeit temporarily.

The award-winning pop-up opens its first brick-and-mortar location on Wednesday, June 7, at 11 a.m. at 3607 South Shepherd Drive — the former location of Houston’s oldest James Coney Island outpost, according to a release. As expected, Trill Burgers will grill up some of its signature burgers served during its pop-up events, including its OG Burger. Made up of two smashed all-beef patties and topped with pickles, caramelized onions, American cheese, and Trill sauce, the burger remains a mainstay menu item along with the Vegan OG burger that’s topped with vegan cheese and vegan mayo.

Though a two-patty smash burger is typically the model, Trill Burgers will also offer single and triple patties, plus Baby G burgers for children, and will provide fountain drinks by Texas-owned company, Dr. Pepper. Chef-partners Mike Pham and Fernando Valladares will also reportedly introduce new menu items at Trill Burgers’ grand opening in the coming weeks.

The 3,236-square-foot restaurant, which is painted in a standout yellow and black, certainly has Bun B’s print on it. The restaurant features his likeness on its burger boxes and has a “Trill” mural inside with an homage to his former UGK partner Pimp C, who died in 2007, with a Rest-in-Peace mural. With 125 seats at a mix of picnic tables and square tables and chairs, Trill Burgers will offer dine-in and walk-up ordering to start, followed by drive-thru service and the capability to order online or by phone available later.

Trill Burgers first opened its doors on June 1 for an invitation-only friends and family night, in which some of Houston notables, like rappers Slim Thug, Lil’ Keke, Willie D of the Geto Boys, former Texan Andre Johnson, Houston restaurateur Johnny Carrabba, and Riel chef Ryan Lachaine were in attendance.