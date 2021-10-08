Bruno Mars And Anderson .Paak Announce Silk Sonic Album Release Date [Photo]

Silk Sonic, the duo comprised of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, have announced the official release date for their debut album ‘An Evening With Silk Sonic’.

via: Rap-Up

After initially announcing that their joint album wouldn’t drop until 2022, Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak have had a change of heart. In honor of his 36th birthday on Friday, Bruno surprised fans by announcing that the duo’s debut album An Evening with Silk Sonic will arrive on Nov. 12, 2021.

“??#SilkSonic ALBUM OUT NOVEMBER 12!!!! ?? @AndersonPaak @Bootsy_Collins,” Bruno tweeted alongside a photo with Bootsy Collins.

The duo previously said that their album wouldn’t arrive until next year because they wanted to release more songs and allow each to have its moment before dropping the full body of work.

“We’re really in touch-up mode now,” Bruno told Rolling Stone in August. “We’ve got the bones of most of the album, so it’s really about touching up parts that need a little more….”

In March, they released “Leave the Door Open,” which topped the Billboard Hot 100, followed by “Skate” in July.

With this album, they set out to make feel-good music. “If it makes us feel good, and resonates with us, that’s gonna be infectious and make other people feel good-and that’s our jobs as entertainers,” said Bruno.

They’ve also been in the studio with Bootsy Collins, who gave the duo its name, and Dr. Dre, who listened and gave feedback throughout the recording process.

There’s been a lot of build up and hype for this album, hopefully it’s worth it.