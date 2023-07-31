Brothers Donald And Stephen Glover Tapped to Write Lucasfilm’s ‘Lando’ Series for Disney

Solo: A Star Wars Story didn’t do the title character any favors, but it did give us Donald Glover as a young Lando Calrissian, and we’ve been waiting to see more of the scoundrel ever since.

via: BET

Brothers Donald And Stephen Glover are teaming up for upcoming Lucasfilm’s “Lando” series for Disney+, with the former set to reprise his role as a young Lando Calrissian, multiple outlets have confirmed.

The Glover brothers have previously collaborated on the critically acclaimed FX series “Atlanta” and Amazon Prime’s Primetime Emmy-nominated series, “Swarm.” Stephen also wrote the screenplay for another Amazon project, Guava Island, which starred his brother and singer, actress, and businessman Rihanna.

The siblings are replacing director Justin Simien, Above the Line—who first broke the news—reported. Simien allegedly left the project last summer to focus on the recently released “Haunted Mansion.”

It has been nearly three years since news of a Lando Calrissian-centered limited series first broke.

The purple cloak-wearing smuggler was originally portrayed by the legendary actor Billy Dee Williams in “The Empire Strikes Back” and “Return of the Jedi,” before the “This is America” rapper took on the iconic role in the 2018 “Star Wars” prequel movie “Solo.”

The outlet also noted that the Glovers agreed to the series before the recent WGA strike and have not worked on anything since writers began protesting last May.