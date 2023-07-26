Bronny James is Doing Well After Serious Health Scare

Bronny James is doing well enough after his health scare that his parents are reportedly “relieved.”

via: Marca

On Monday, they had to halt all their activities when Bronny experienced cardiac arrest during a practice session at USC.

According to sources familiar with the situation, he was immediately taken to Cedars Sinai Medical Center, where he was admitted to the ICU while unconscious.

Fortunately, Bronny’s condition has improved significantly, putting his parents in a calmer state of mind.

They are still concerned and eager to understand the cause of his heart-stopping, but the information provided by the doctors has somewhat alleviated their fears. The word that best describes their current outlook is “optimistic.”

A reassuring sign for LeBron and Savannah was that Bronny’s stay in the ICU was relatively brief.

However, medical professionals still need to conduct further tests to determine the underlying reason behind the cardiac arrest.

“We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information,” a family spokesman said on Tuesday.

“LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes.”

His brother, Bryce, posted a picture of himself with his older brother on Instagram on Tuesday evening, showcasing his support for his brother.

There was no caption but the image showed the boys looking at a phone together and there being a red love-heart emoji in the middle of the pair.