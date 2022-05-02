Broke Men Shouldn’t Have Kids, Young Thug Says [Video]

Young Thug has stirred up a debate on social media with his bold rule for broke men. Thugger believes men shouldn’t have kids if they’re broke.

via: Revolt

“We need new rules,” Thugger says. “If you dead broke, if you a broke ass nigga, you should not be able to nut. You’re bringing poor kids into this world, fuck nigga. You’re making niggas rob, and kill and steal because you’re running around with no type of career, no nothing.”

“Now your kids growing up wanting shit. Your kids growing up looking at Thug and his gang,” he added.

In a 2016 GQ interview, Thug spoke about his own experience as a father, revealing that it has been the hardest thing he has ever had to do.

“They ain’t easy. It be like, ‘If I could take this back? Yes, what the fuck was I thinking!’” he said at the time.”It’s not even taking care of the kids. The main part is you won’t be able to do what you always did. That’s the number one rule to having a kid: You can’t be who you were.”

In a separate video, the Punk rapper shared his thoughts on certain women who aspire to live lavishly.

“Bitch got to realize that when you ain’t got nothin’ or worst from nothing, don’t have a future, your job don’t got nothin’ for what you went to school for, you’ve got to adjust to whatever a nigga do for you,” he says. “You can’t want top-tier situations and you’re the bottom of the barrel.”

“How the fuck you thought that work? How you think that work? Bitches be dead-ass broke wanting a Birkin,” he continued. “Where the hell you gon’ put the Birkin at, in a goddamn Uber? Get you a house, then get you a car that you can park at your house. Y’all tryin’ to go to step 10 from zero. Hold down, relax.”

Both videos appear to have been filmed on Thugger’s cell phone on the same day. Perhaps, he was just venting or maybe the YSL rapper was throwing out ideas for a new track.

Watch Thugger speak his mind below: