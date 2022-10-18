Brittney Griner Spends Birthday In Russian Prison As Supporters Call For Her Release [Photos + Video]

It’s been a long and tough road for WNBA athlete Brittney Griner after she was detained overseas for traveling with cannabis oil earlier this year.

via: BET

On Aug. 4, the WNBA star was convicted and sentenced to 9 years for drug smuggling. With an appeal hearing only 7 days away, calls are steadily increasing for Griner to be released. According to Cherelle Griner, Brittney’s wife, she could be moved to a labor camp if she is not released before the hearing. Cherelle has launched the #WeAreBG campaign, demanding for her to be freed. In a wearebg.org video, Cherelle said, “I’ve felt every moment of the grueling seven months without her.” She also added, “I want to thank President Biden for the Administration’s efforts to secure her release.”

See the powerful video from wearebg.org below:

We are not a family without #BrittneyGriner. It’s time to BRING HER HOME. #WeAreBG. Today marks eight months of her Wrongful Detention. She needs her family now more than ever. BG – we have not forgotten you, and we will not rest until you’re home. pic.twitter.com/gVJAXByU34 — Breanna Stewart (@breannastewart) October 17, 2022

Griner has been showered with support.

The WNBA’s official Twitter account posted, “Happy Birthday Brittney Griner, we will not forget about you and we will not stop fighting for you. The W won’t be the same until you’re home.”

Happy Birthday Brittney Griner, we will not forget about you and we will not stop fighting for you. The W won’t be the same until you’re home ? #WeAreBG pic.twitter.com/J5sO2EkGLL — WNBA (@WNBA) October 18, 2022

According to ESPN, New York Liberty coach Sandy Brondello, who coached the Phoenix Mercurys from 2014 to 2021, said in a statement, “I think of her every day. Not just the great player she developed into. She has this amazing laugh, which I can’t wait to hear again.”

Former USA Basketball head coach Dawn Staley tweeted, “We are not a family without #BrittneyGriner. It’s time to BRING HER HOME.”

We are not a family without #BrittneyGriner. It’s time to BRING HER HOME. #WeAreBG — dawnstaley (@dawnstaley) October 17, 2022

Fellow WNBA star Brenna Stewart posted, “It has been 242 days since our friend, Brittney Griner, has been wrongfully detained in Russia. It is time for her to come home. @WhiteHouse @potus @vp , we are paying attention and we are counting on you. #WeAreBG.”

It has been 242 days since our friend, Brittney Griner, has been wrongfully detained in Russia. It is time for her to come home. @WhiteHouse @potus @vp , we are paying attention and we are counting on you. #WeAreBG — Breanna Stewart (@breannastewart) October 17, 2022

In February, Griner, who had been playing for UMMC Yekaterinburg in Russia, was arrested by the Russian Federal Customs Service at Sheremetyevo Airport near Moscow. Agents said they found hashish oil vape cartridges in her luggage. According to The Washington Post, she was charged with transporting a “significant amount,” or 0.702 grams, of cannabis oil. Griner’s arrest came amid tension escalating over Russia invading Ukraine.

Griner pleaded guilty but argued in court that she did not intentionally put the cartridges in her luggage and packed them in haste. In a written statement, her defense presented evidence that she had been prescribed cannabis to treat pain. Earlier this month, former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson, told CNN that he’s “cautiously optimistic” Griner will be released by the end of this year. Richardson has met privately with senior Russian officials, who are close to Russian President Vladimir Putin, through his organization, the Richardson Center for Global Engagement.