Britney Spears Thought Dad Jamie Was ‘Trying to Kill’ Her During Conservatorship [Photo]

Britney Spears said she feels like her father Jamie was ‘trying to kill’ her and that she hopes he ‘burns’ in hell in new audio she released on Twitter Monday.

via: Page Six

In a two-minute audio clip shared via Twitter, the singer reflected on having three MRIs done before she was sent to a mental health facility in early 2019.

“The whole thing didn’t make sense,” Britney, 40, said of each hour-long exam. “The whole thing didn’t make sense.

“[I didn’t understand] the isolation, the nurses, the vials of blood, the constant communication,” the Grammy winner continued, noting that while she thought she may have been getting treated for cancer, “none of that was true.”

Britney clarified, “I’m fine. I’m alive. … The hardest thing is to know that they were just being mean and that I really felt like my dad was trying to kill me. And I hope he burns in f–king hell.”

for no reason at all … I believe in consequences … I believe I have absolutely nothing to prove on the whereabouts of what was done to me … it is all known !!! With that being said, people who have mistreated me on that kind of scale just ending the system is not good enough — Britney Spears ?? (@britneyspears) October 17, 2022

The pop star went on to tweet that she “believe[s] in consequences” for her dad, who was her conservator from 2008 until his suspension in 2021.

“my wish is to take my father to a place … take his car away … his home away … his door to privacy away,” Britney wrote, listing everything she was subjected to while in treatment. “sit him down 7 days a week from 8 am to 6 pm being asked questions and people treating him like a science experience [sic] … monitoring his food … no phone … nurses watch him shower and dress.”

The “Crossroads” star, who wants to “see how [Jamie] would feel” under those circumstances, concluded her posts, “I don’t see how they get to walk away so easily and get away with what was done to me … the world has shown me and the world only that cruelty wins !!!”

Jamie, 70, has denied any wrongdoing in connection with Britney’s conservatorship, repeatedly stating through his attorneys that he “loves his daughter” and acted in her best interests.

His lawyers did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment on the latest allegations.

Earlier this month, Britney accused her dad via Instagram of treating her like “a f–king dog.”

She recently slammed her mom, Lynne Spears, as well, telling the 67-year-old to “go f–k [her]self.”

Britney has been vocally critical of her parents since her bombshell court testimony in June 2021, in which she claimed she was forbidden from getting married and having a baby, among other allegations.

Her conservatorship was terminated nearly five months after the explosive hearing.

Since the judge’s ruling, Britney has wed Sam Asghari and is trying to start a family with the actor. Although the couple conceived their first child together in April, Britney suffered a miscarriage.

The “Stronger” singer is already the mother of two sons with her ex-husband Kevin Federline. Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden James, 16, have not seen their mother in months.

Federline, 44, said in August that the teenagers are uncomfortable with Britney’s social media behavior, referencing his ex’s nude uploads.

Asghari, 28, swiftly defended his wife, writing on Instagram, “Eventually if not already [Preston and Jayden] will realize their mothers choices are harmless and an expression of newly found freedom. There is nothing to be embarrassed about just lots of things to be proud of.”