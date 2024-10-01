Home > NEWS

Britney Spears Singed Hair, Eyebrows and Eyelashes Off in Scary Fireplace Accident: ‘My Face Was on Fire’

BY: Walker

Published 2 hours ago

Britney Spears is recalling a terrifying incident that almost led her to visit the emergency room.

On her Instagram, Spears, 42, described how the mishap occurred after she tried turning on a fire – only for her to receive a painful facial burn that left her wondering if she’d have to go to the emergency room.

Advertisement

Spears took on a British accent as she recounted the scary situation with her followers on Monday.

‘Six months ago something happened that was really, really dangerous. I was in my room and I turned the fire on and all of a sudden it blew up in my face,’ she said.

Britney said the issue had occurred before but she usually had her security ignite the fireplace as she feared it would ‘blow up’ again.

‘But this time,’ she said, breaking out into a giggle. ‘I just threw the whole thing in there and it literally blew into my face and it took all my eyelashes off, my eyebrows. And see this baby hair? These baby bangs? This is from basically six months ago.’

Advertisement

Britney said she was worried she was going to have to go to the emergency room during the accident.

‘It’s all my hair. And the person I was with would just not wake up and I thought I was going to have to go to the emergency room and all that ’cause my face was like on fire! I was like wait – third degree, second degree burns, like what can happen? Cause my whole face went in,’ she said.

The pain lasted for hours.

‘But then it hurt to even touch my phone. It hurt to put ice on my face. It hurt anything to just touch it. So this lasted for like six or seven hours. It happened at like three o’ clock in the morning. The pain never went away. It was so, so, so bad.

Advertisement

‘And then so finally I took three Tylenols, which is like,’ she paused. ‘Tylenol is like a really, really big deal for me. It’s like a f**king Vicodin or something. But I took three and finally I went to sleep. But yeah it was really bad. All is good now.’

It comes four years after Britney accidentally burnt down her home gym with two candles.

‘It was an accident… but yes… I burnt it down,’ Britney captioned a video of her workout tutorial back in 2020. ‘I walked past the door to the gym and flames… BOOM!!!!’

The singer added that ‘by the Grace of God the alarm went off’ and nobody got hurt during the serious incident.

Advertisement

The Toxic hitmaker also explained the ordeal at the beginning of her work out video saying, ‘Hi guys, I’m in my gym right now. I haven’t been in here for like six months because I burnt my gym down. Unfortunately.’

‘I had two candles, and, yeah, one thing lead to another, and I burnt it down. So, I’m in here and we only have two pieces of equipment left, and I’m going to show you what I do during this time.’

via: Daily Mail

Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

NEWS

MLB Legend Pete Rose’s Cause of Death Revealed by Coroner

By: Walker
NEWS

Lauryn Hill Slams Pras Michél Lawsuit as ‘Baseless,’ Claims Tour Included Fugees to ‘Aid’ His Legal Fees

By: Walker
NEWS

Wendy Williams Reportedly Breaks Silence Over Diddy Sex Trafficking Allegations: ‘It Is About Time’

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

NBA Star Damian Lillard Clears the Air Regarding GloRilla Relationship [Video]

By: Walker
NEWS

Rich Homie Quan Died From Accidental Drug Overdose, Including Fentanyl

By: Walker
NEWS

Young Thug’s Mistrial Motion Was Denied Even After The Judge Criticized The Prosecution’s Case [Video]

By: Walker
NEWS

Cardi B Says She Didn’t Realize She Was Pregnant When Undergoing Butt Injection Removal Surgery

By: Walker
NEWS

Lauryn Hill Is Accused Of Fraud In A Lawsuit From Fugees Bandmate Pras Michél

By: Walker
NEWS

Report: Desperate ‘Today’ Bosses ‘Begging’ Hoda Kotb Not to Quit Show — Amid Denials She Was Asked to Take Pay Cut

By: Walker
NEWS

John Amos, ‘Good Times’ Dad, Dead at 84

By: Walker