Britney Spears Shares Tribute to Janet Jackson Amid Ongoing Justin Timberlake Feud | lovebscott.com

Britney Spears is throwing her support behind Janet Jackson.

“Thank you to this beautiful lady for keeping my dreams and heart alive,” Spears, 42, wrote via Instagram in a since-deleted post on Saturday, February 24. “She’s always been the deepest and brightest woman at the same time. She went through so much but I feel she is someone I will look up to for the rest of my life.”

The “Toxic” singer also shared a snap of Jackson’s 1993 Janet album cover, writing, “Thank you for your music and your divine way of untangling intelligence to a far more clear view than anyone could ever imagine.”

The post, which comes amid Spears’ reignited feud with Justin Timberlake, seemingly references the controversy surrounding Jackson and Timberlake’s Super Bowl XXXVIII Halftime Show.

During the 2004 performance, Timberlake, 43, grabbed Jackson’s leather top which led to her breast being revealed to viewers. (Timberlake later said in a statement that the “wardrobe malfunction” was “not intentional and is regrettable.”)

In 2021, Timberlake issued another apology directed towards both Jackson and Spears. He explained he “failed” both Spears, whom he dated from 1999 to 2002, and Jackson, who faced the majority of the backlash after the Super Bowl. (His comments came after his relationship with Spears resurfaced as part of the Framing Britney Spears documentary.)

Timberlake’s relationship with Spears has since made headlines again, following the release of her 2023 memoir The Woman in Me, where she claimed Timberlake cheated on her “a couple of times.” She also alleged that she had an abortion because he wasn’t ready to become a parent.

After the book’s release, a source exclusively told Us Weekly in October 2023 that Timberlake didn’t think Spears would “air out their very personal, dirty laundry,” but rather talk about their ups and downs in “more general terms.”

Spears appeared to issue an apology last month, writing via Instagram, “If I offended any of the people I genuinely care about I am deeply sorry.”