Britney Spears Shares Nude Photos from Pre-Pregnancy Vacation

Britney Spears is feeling free.

The 40-year-old singer took to her Instagram account on Mondayto share several posts in which she was pictured completely ude.

“Photo dump of the last time I was in Mexico BEFORE there was a baby inside me … why the heck do I look 10 years younger on vacation ???” Britney captioned the first slideshow of photos.

Britney shared in her second post that she was using a selfie stick.

“Don’t underestimate the power of doing it myself and shooting with a selfie stick !!! Photo dump before there was a child inside me !!!” she wrote.

In the third post, Britney told her fans, “I love you all SSSSSSSSSOOOOOOOOOO much !!!!”

Oh Britney…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears)