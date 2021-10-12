Britney Spears Seemingly Shades Sister Jamie Lynn's Book Title Change

Britney Spears once again appeared to throw shade at her younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears.

Less than 24 hours after Jamie announced she changed the name of her upcoming memoir, Britney (or whoever is running her account) took to Instagram with something to say.

via Page Six:

“I’m thinking of releasing a book ? next year ?” Britney, 39, joked on Instagram on Tuesday. “But I’m having issues coming up with a title so maybe my fans could help !!!!”

“Option #1 … ‘S–t, I really don’t know’ Option #2 … ‘I really care what people think’ ??????? !!!! What do you guys think ??? ????”

The title discussion appeared to be a jab at Jamie Lynn, 30, since the youngest Spears sister was forced to change the name of her memoir from “I Must Confess” — a lyric from Britney’s 1998 debut single, “…Baby One More Time” — to “Things I Should Have Said” after receiving backlash from Britney fans.

In July, Worthy Publishing unveiled Jamie Lynn’s book on its website with the original, and controversial, title but later backtracked stating it had been “erroneously released online.”

“We deeply regret that incorrect and incomplete information about her book has appeared in the public space, particularly at this sensitive time for Jamie Lynn and her family,” Worthy, which specializes in Christian authors, said in a statement at the time.

Britney isn’t having it with her family — at all.