Britney Spears Says Dad Jamie Stripped Her 'Womanhood' Away [Photo]

Britney Spears is continuing to let fans in on what she’s been going through behind-the-scenes over the last 13-years while her father, Jamie, was in control.

In a new post, Britney says Jamie “stripped” her womanhood away when he established a conservatorship in 2008 to control her personal, medical and financial affairs.

via Page Six:

“The first day my dad became a conservator I will never forget !!!” the superstar, 40, wrote in a lengthy Monday Instagram post that has since been deleted. “He said sit down in that chair … we’re going to have a talk …”

She continued, “He said ‘I’m Britney Spears and I call the shots from now on’ and ever since that day I felt a huge part of my womanhood stripped from me … I was never the same.”

Britney’s comment about Jamie trying to assume her identity matches up with a claim made in a bombshell report by Ronan Farrow for The New Yorker in July 2021.

Former family friend Jacqueline Butcher claimed that Jamie, 69, called his famous daughter “fat,” a “whore,” a “terrible mother” and would often allegedly bellow, “I am Britney Spears!” in the early stages of the restrictive legal arrangement.

Britney’s conservatorship was finally dissolved in November 2021, delighting the singer, her attorney Mathew S. Rosengart and her legions of #FreeBritney supporters.

“But oh geez !!!!” the Grammy winner continued in her Instagram post. “13 years later and I say damn I got through it !!!!”

Britney mentioned that she sometimes “[misses] the deep angst of living in secret” during her conservatorship as she was “so alive !!!!”

The pop icon then reflected on her teenage debut in the music industry. Britney broke records with the 1998 release of her first single, “…Baby One More Time” and subsequent album of the same name.

“If I told you when you were 17 that 9 years from now your dad is going to take over your whole career if you do this record, what the hell do you think [you] would have said ????” she wrote, likely referring to her 2008 LP “Circus,” her first to be recorded while under the conservatorship.

“Not NO BUT HELL NO !!!” she added, suggesting that she would have never agreed to record the album if given the choice today.

Britney’s post also included her thoughts on her experience breastfeeding her sons, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

“Okay … so I breast fed my 2 boys … like a freaking milk factory !!!” she wrote alongside a photo of her boobs in a black lacy bra. “I had literally 6 full bottles pumped out and ready to go at all times beside me as I was breast feeding because I never wanted my babies to go hungry !!!”

The mother of two noted that she was “always spraying out and leaking out” because her breasts were “so full” of milk.

Britney went on to say that she unexpectedly began producing milk again when she was on the Circus Starring Britney Spears tour in 2009, which came in tandem with her aforementioned album.

“Four years after my children were born I was on tour changing in my quick change room and milk started coming out of my breast !!!” she recounted. “Like a lot … I couldn’t understand because there were no babies nearby and usually if that happens which is extremely rare it’s because your body connects to another human being.”

Britney recently shared that she would like to have babies in French Polynesia, where she recently celebrated the 28th birthday of her fiancé, Sam Asghari.

“Planning on having babies in Polynesia !!!!!!” she wrote alongside a slideshow of sizzling-hot pics that see her posing topless on the beach.

Last fall, Britney stated on social media that she was “thinking about having another baby” following the termination of her conservatorship.

The entertainer has long wanted to expand her family, she said during an explosive court testimony in June 2021, but claimed that she was unable to do so under the control of her father.

“I would like to progressively move forward and I want to have the real deal. I want to be able to get married and have a baby,” Britney said at the time. “I have an [IUD] inside of myself so I don’t get pregnant. They don’t want me to have children — any more children.”

See Britney’s post below.

