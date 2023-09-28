Britney Spears Receives Police Welfare Check After She Posts Alarming Videos Dancing With Knives

Britney Spears’s latest Instagram stunt was enough to get the attention of police.

via: OK!

According to a report, multiple people called the authorities due to concern for her safety, so out of precaution, the cops arrived to her home on Wednesday, September 27.

Deputies from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department spoke to the singer when they arrived, and they eventually determined she was OK, so they left.

One of the individuals present had been at a previous welfare check for the mom-of-two, 41, and they were seriously alarmed by her social media post even though she claimed in the caption that the blades were fake.

“I started playing in the kitchen with knives today!!!” Spears shared. “Don’t worry they are NOT real knives!!! Halloween is soon!!!”

However, in a follow-up video, she was was seen with a mark on her leg, and one of her wrists were wrapped in a bandage. The utensils also made a clanking sound when she hit them together.

Eerily enough, it’s been said that the Crossroads actress developed a “fascination” with knives, something that was claimed in a documentary about her troubles.

TMZ’s Harvey Levin alleged Spears sleeps with a knife under her pillow out of fear someone will break into her home in the middle of the night, “strap her to a gurney and take her to a psych ward.”

Another source said the superstar lives in “constant fear” of being “re-institutionalized” due to her strict 13-year conservatorship.

The cops were at the “Toxic” crooner’s California home earlier this year, something she spoke out about via social media.

“As everyone knows the police were called to my home based on some prank phone calls. I love and adore my fans but this time things went a little too far and my privacy was invaded,” she wrote. “The police never entered my home and when they came to my gate they quickly realized there was no issue and left immediately.”

“This felt like I was being gaslit and bullied once the incident made it to the news and being portrayed once again in a poor and unfair light by the media,” continued Spears. “During this time in my life, I truly hope the public and my fans who I care so much about can respect my privacy moving forward. All the love, B.”

The blonde beauty is now living on her own after Sam Asghari filed to end their 14-month marriage in August — something that has her loved ones even more concerned for her well-being. However, due to her family strife, she’s refusing to listen to anyone offering a helping hand.

“Everyone is on board and poised to help her,” an insider explained. “But she’s not accepting it. Britney doesn’t trust them and thinks everyone wants to control her.”

TMZ reported on the recent welfare check.