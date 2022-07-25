Britney Spears Posts and Deletes Alleged Text Messages She Sent to Her Mother From Mental Health Facility in 2019

Britney Spears shared an alleged text exchange with her mother Lynne while she was held against her will at a mental health facility in 2019.

via Complex:

“It’s a little different with proof,” Spears wrote in the since-deleted post, per BuzzFeed News. “Here are my text messages to my mom in that place 3 years ago … I show it because there was no response.” Britney also posted interactions with a “friend from home” who she identified as “Jansen,” and her former court-appointed lawyer Sam Ingham.

The New York Times obtained court records from Spears’ previous attempts to terminate her conservatorship, including a document in which the singer claims she was forced to stay at a mental health facility in 2019. It’s unclear if that incident is the same as the incident referenced in regards to the texts sent to her mother.

In these alleged texts to Lynne, Britney appears to question the dosage amount of an antipsychotic drug known as Seroquel, which is used to treat schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. She asserts Seroquel is “WAAAAAY Stronger than lithium,” another drug that can be prescribed to address mania, one part of bipolar disorder, according to the Mayo Clinic.

“I literally feel alll the sick medicine in my stomach,” Spears wrote, adding, “I feel like he’s trying to kill me.” Britney previously claimed in court that after being forced to take lithium, she “felt drunk” and “couldn’t even have a conversation with my mom or dad.”

Spears claims “Jansen” was “supposed to help me get a new lawyer … I never heard back from her.” In addition to asking for the phone number of a person named John Bell, Britney requests her friend’s input on the lithium levels and “it being monitored for so long.”

Britney also shared a lengthy text message allegedly sent to Ingham, or as the singer describes him, “the lawyer I didn’t get to pick.” Spears concluded her message by expressing a desire to “live for me and have an adventurous life,” be allowed to drive again, and go on three vacations later that year. Much of the same was said in her bombshell testimony last year that paved the way for her conservatorship to end.

Jensen has since posted a screenshot of what she claims to be her response to Britney’s text, alleging she “always felt like some of my messages were deleted.” Lynne also shared Jensen’s screenshot on her Instagram. “Britney, I have all the ‘whole conversations’ as well! I hurt for you that you feel the people who love you the most betrayed you,” she wrote. “Let me come to you! I love you!

It wouldn’t be shocking if Britney never got her mother’s response because her phone was being monitored during the conservatorship.

BREAKING: Britney Spears is sharing the text messages she sent her mom, a friend and her court-appointed lawyer while she was being forced in a mental health facility against her will in 2019! #JusticeForBritney pic.twitter.com/12aq0y94cU — Britney Stan ? (@BritneyTheStan) July 25, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lynne Spears (@lynnespears_rf)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears)