Britney Spears Has No Idea Who Scott Disick and Pete Davidson Are

Britney Spears has been a prisoner of her conservatorship for so long that she admittedly has no idea who Pete Davidson and Scott Disick are — but she really enjoyed one of their Instagram videos

via Page Six:

“Sorry had to repost this … no idea who these people in the video are but it made me laugh so hard !!!!” Spears, 40, captioned a since-deleted Instagram post Tuesday.

The video was originally shared on Disick’s Instagram Story Saturday night and showed Davidson filming himself hanging out with the “Flip It Like Disick” star, who had fallen asleep while they were watching “The King of Comedy.”

The “Saturday Night Live” star jokingly captioned the clip, “Boyz night was wild.”

It may not come as a surprise that the “Toxic” singer has not heard of Davidson, 28, or Disick, 38, despite the men being romantically linked to the Kardashian family. (Spears and the reality stars did, however, previously share a business manager in Lou Taylor.)

Spears was placed under a conservatorship in February 2008 — just a few months after “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” premiered — and did not win her freedom back until November 2021.

Since her conservatorship was terminated, the Grammy winner has been able to live life without her father, Jamie Spears, controlling her every move. She even had her first glass of wine in 13 years in January.

She has also been reconnecting with her fan base on social media, posting everything from long-winded messages about random topics like her love of dogs to scathing posts about her family members.

Kim Kardashian has been dating Davidson since October 2021, whereas Kourtney Kardashian was in an on-off relationship with Disick from 2006 to 2015. The Poosh founder and Disick share three children: Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7.

Saturday was not the only time Davidson and Disick have joined forces. The comedian also accompanied the reality star to his son Reign’s baseball game over the weekend.

We wonder if she knows who the Kardashians are.