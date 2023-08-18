Britney Spears’ Lawyers ‘Frightened’ Upcoming Autobiography Could Be Used Against Her in Divorce Court

Britney Spears just can’t catch a break in her personal life despite scripting a very successful career and huge popularity that lately bagged her a massive deal for a tell-all memoir.

via: Radar Online

Fans are chomping at the bit to get ahold of the 41-year-old pop princess’ book ahead of its release date on October 24; however, sources claim Spears’ powerhouse attorney, divorce guru Laura Wasser, is concerned the manuscript might get leaked post-breakup.

“Britney’s autobiography had a happy ever after. It told the story of how she found love with Sam, and how she viewed him as the one. It was a real-life fairytale, at least according to the manuscript,” a source told RadarOnline.com.

“Britney’s lawyer, Laura Wasser, is frightened that the unpublished manuscript could come out before it is re-written and it could be used against her in the divorce.

“If Britney cheated on Sam, and she is telling a vastly different story in her book, it’s a disaster. Sam could use that as leverage to walk away with a much sweeter deal than he ever could have expected: spousal support, legal fees, a fat hefty payout, and a torn-up prenup,” the insider explained, adding, “The timing of the split to coincide with the biography is an utter disaster.”

RadarOnline.com has reached out to Wasser for comment.

Asghari allegedly believes that Spears cheated on him with at least one of the staffers who work at their home. He’s been telling his friends that he discovered a video of the …Baby One More Time singer and the male employee in a “compromising position,” according to TMZ.

The Family Business actor has reportedly been over their 14-month marriage for a while now, with the source adding the video is what sealed the deal.

There have also been accusations that Spears got violent with her husband earlier this year, allegedly punching him while he was sleeping, which he reportedly claimed resulted in a black eye.

RadarOnline.com is told there’s no truth behind the accusations that the Gimme More singer’s estranged husband threatened to release “embarrassing information about Britney” if their iron-clad prenup isn’t renegotiated.

“There are many claims that Sam is challenging the prenup and threatening to exploit his ex-wife with videos. However, all these claims are false, as no negative intention has ever been directed towards her and never will be. Sam has always and will always support her,” Asghari’s rep responded in a statement.

Asghari filed for divorce from Spears on Wednesday. This marks divorce number two for the pop icon, but her third failed marriage. Spears divorced Kevin Federline in 2007. Her first marriage to Jason Alexander was annulled just 55 hours after saying “I do” in Las Vegas.

Spears’ next soon-to-be ex-husband broke his silence on their split Thursday.

“After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together,” Asghari shared. “We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always.”

He concluded by stating, “S— happens. Asking for privacy seems rediculous [sic] so I will just ask for everyone including the media to be kind and thoughtful.”