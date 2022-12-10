Britney Spears Flips Off Camera, Eats Cake From Floor After Instagram Return [Photo + Video]

Britney Spears put a cap on her birthday week with a little booze, a lot of cake and a middle finger for her haters.

via: Page Six

After deactivating her account on Tuesday — which she has done multiple times before — the 41-year-old said she “accidentally pressed [the] wrong button.”

“Yep it’s my b-day all week and I know my Instagram has been down a few times but honestly I did the last two times myself !” the songstress captioned the strange video.

The Grammy-winning singer went on to say that her “goals” this year are to become more “comfortable” around people, crash a wedding and “sing a song or two.”

“It’s my first year in 15 years being treated as an equal and good God I didn’t know about this NO RULE THING !!! Pssss this video is so blurry sorry!!! Is it a little awkward or weird to watch ??? DUH that’s the whole point!!!”

In the clip set to “Santa Baby” by Eartha Kitt, the “Toxic” singer celebrated her birthday by drinking a bottle of champagne on her living room floor decorated with balloons and rose petals.

At one point, the songstress — who was wearing a red catsuit — stood up to dance to the music before flipping off the camera.

Following the bold move, Spears shoved her head into her birthday cake, covering her entire face in frosting.

The “weird” video comes just one day after Spears’ husband, Sam Asghari, took to his Instagram Stories to address the singer’s social media hiatus.

“Social media can be traumatizing,” the 28-year-old wrote in a text post. “Sometimes it’s good to take a break.”

The actor continued, “She has her voice and is a free woman. I have respect for her privacy and I protect it at all times. Thank you to all of her protective fans.”

Prior to deleting her social media for a few days, the “Gimme More” singer posted a surprising tribute to her “inspiring” sister Jamie Lynn Spears, who she has been feuding with for years.

“Congratulations on being so brave, inspiring, and showing guts and glory in your show !!!” she wrote on Instagram. “You ain’t alone … if anybody knows what that feels like … I get it. My baby sister !!! I love you !!!”

The post shocked her followers as the estranged sisters had a falling out after Britney’s conservatorship ended in November 2021.

Since then, Britney has called out her sister — plus dad Jamie, mom Lynne and brother Bryan Spears — for holding her in such an “abusive” legal arrangement.