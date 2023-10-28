Britney Spears' Ex Sam Asghari Warned by Judge to Move Divorce Along — Or Risk it Being Tossed

Sam Asghari filed for divorce from Britney Spears after only fourteen months of marriage but it appears that it might not happen after all.

Spears might not be saying Oops!… I Did It Again — if her estranged husband, Sam Asghari, doesn’t push their divorce along. In legal documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a judge instructed the model, 29, to submit proof he served the pop star, 41, with divorce papers ending their 14-month union… or risk it being dismissed.

The Friday filing revealed that a hearing has been set for November 15.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Asghari filed for divorce from Spears in August. He listed the date of separation as July 28, 2023. An ironclad prenuptial agreement protected the princess of pop’s fortune, leaving him with nothing.

The prenup showed Asghari will not get a dime in spousal support from Spears. She was also not required to pay her ex any lump sum when they separated; however, Asghari was allowed to keep gifts she gave him over their seven-year relationship, including his beloved cars.

The two exchanged vows at her California home in June 2022 in front of celebrity friends like Madonna, Drew Barrymore, Selena Gomez, Paris Hilton, and Donatella Versace — only after her surprise guest, her first ex-husband, Jason Alexander, tried to crash the ceremony.

Following the shock split, rumors swirled that Spears had been physically violent with Asghari and allegedly cheated on him during their marriage. She denied those allegations.

Asghari seemed happy for his estranged wife when asked about the release of her memoir, The Woman in Me, earlier this week. In the book, Spears called her most recent husband a “gift from God.”

“That made me smile, to be honest,” Asghari responded, adding that he was “freakin’ proud of her, and I hope she takes over the world.”

That was only after he copped backlash over his “tasteless with Interview magazine. Not once did Asghari mention Spears in the article — but the title and photos were obvious nods to his former flame, and her die-hard fans took issue.

“I’m sorry this is just tasteless…. An interview with a magazine the week Britney’s memoir is being released … with lyrics and song titles that are 100% associated with Britney? Just another person using Britney to get attention for themselves,” one person wrote on X, prompting others to express their disappointment.

While he initiated the divorce, Asghari isn’t jumping back into the dating scene despite rumors. “He is interested in his career, not dating,” an insider told RadarOnline.com.