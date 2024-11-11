Home > NEWS

Britney Spears Discusses Conservatorship In Unearthed TV Interview [Video]

A clip of Britney Spears talking about her conservatorship for the first time in a TV interview has been unearthed eight years later.

In a 2016 interview on “The Jonathan Ross Show”, Britney Spears mentioned her conservatorship while discussing her album “Glory”. The comments were cut from the aired episode, but were recently shown in an ITV special.

Host Jonathan Ross asked Spears about her increased involvement in the album, to which she hesitated before replying. She mentioned her conservatorship, explaining that she felt many things were planned for her and she was being told what to do. Spears emphasized her desire to make the album her own and was strategic in the process.

Ross praised Spears for connecting with her fans, and she shared her experience performing in London’s intimate venues. Spears acknowledged the unwavering support from her fans.

The unearthed clip confirms Spears’ previous statements in her 2023 memoir, where she mentioned talking about the conservatorship on a talk show in 2016 but it was not aired.

Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, controlled her finances, career, and personal life for 13 years under the court-appointed conservatorship. After it was terminated in 2021, Spears described the arrangement as “abusive” and her father as taking advantage of her.

In the interview, Spears’ comments show the impact the conservatorship had on her ability to express her creativity. It also highlights the intense scrutiny and lack of autonomy she faced during that time.

via: AceShowbiz

