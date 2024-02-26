Brielle Biermann Engaged to Baseball Player Billy Seidl [Photos] | lovebscott.com

Brielle Biermann is going to be a baseball wife.

The Don’t Be Tardy star, 27, is engaged to minor league baseball player Billy Seidl, who was drafted to the Chicago White Sox in 2022 and pitches for their minor league team, the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers.

Biermann posted photos of Seidl’s proposal on Instagram Monday afternoon.

In the photos, Seidl is seen down on one knee popping the question to Biermann, who covers her mouth in surprise.

“Forever with you ?????,” Biermann wrote.

The couple confirmed their relationship on Instagram in April 2023 when Seidl, 24, posted an image of Biermann sitting on his lap. “Whole lotta Rizz,” he captioned the image.

Biermann’s mom, reality star Kim Zolciak Biermann commented on a picture that Siedl posted to Instagram of the pair on a beach in October 2023 with heart-eyed emojis.

“Lovers beach?,” his fiancée commented on the post, which was captioned “bill n’ breeze.”

Seidl also posted a picture of the couple to Instagram in January 2014.

Biermann rarely posts about her relationship on Instagram, but she shared pictures of a wedding she went to with Seidl in Florida in February 2024. “I love weddings ????,” she captioned a carousel of images. She and Siedl posed next to the bride and groom in the last image in the gallery.

She captioned another gallery of images from that event on Instagram, “something old, something new?” prompting some people in the comments to ask her if she was getting married. Biermann is wearing a blue top and sweats in the first picture, evoking the phrase “something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue.”

The world was introduced to Biermann around 2008 when her then-29-year-old mother Zolciak Biermann appeared on the first season of Real Housewives of Atlanta when Biermann was 11 years old.

Her biological father has never been revealed to the public, but she was adopted by her mom’s partner Kroy Biermann in 2013. She starred in Don’t Be Tardy with her parents and five siblings beginning in 2012.

She launched the cosmetics line KAB Cosmetics with Zolciak Biermann and her younger sister Ariana Biermann in 2019.

Congrats to them! Hopefully she can enjoy her engagement amid her parents’ divorce shenanigans.

