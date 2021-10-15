Bridget Kelly Catches Heat For Calling Eminem "The Token White Guy" [Photos + Video]

Bridget Kelly has enraged people with his comments on Eminem’s involvement in the Super Bowl Halftime Show which will take place in 2022. In a new episode of her “See, The Thing Is” podcast, Kelly slammed the rapper who is set to join Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and Snoop Dogg at the highly-anticipated show.

via: HotNewHipHop

Kelly ruffled a few feathers when she said on her See, The Thing Is podcast on The Joe Budden Network that she did not care whether or not Eminem performed and dubbed him the “token white guy.”

“I love the idea of so much beautiful Black talent on this stage. This is the biggest stage in the country. This is the most-watched event,” said Kelly. Her co-host reminded Kelly that Eminem was also included in the lineup. “Either way, I would love to see it because it’s also, when are we ever gonna see Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg and Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar onstage together? I could do without Eminem. I don’t really care whether he’s there or not.”

“You know what I do love about Eminem being the token white guy on this? Usually, it’s the other way around,” she continued. “Usually, it’s a whole f*ckin’ lineup of white talent and then it’s like, let’s just throw a person of color in there so people don’t get upset. Let’s get all this top-tier Black talent and let’s throw somebody white on the bill just so we don’t piss anybody off.”

The comments infuriated Eminem stans who flooded Kelly’s mentions, and she attempted to check them over on Twitter.

“You bum ass bottom feeders need to get tf out my mentions defending Eminem,” she tweeted. “Nobody said he wasn’t a legend. They’ve never had an all Black halftime show, so yes, he is the token in this case. Go argue w/your mother about his impact, that was never up for debate. Losers [crying laughing emojis].”

She later let critics know that she isn’t interested in fighting and would block anyone who decided to get out of pocket. Check it out below.

You bum ass bottom feeders need to get tf out my mentions defending Eminem. Nobody said he wasn’t a legend. They’ve never had an all Black halftime show, so yes, he is the token in this case. Go argue w/your mother about his impact, that was never up for debate. Losers? — Bridget Kelly (@IamBridgetKelly) October 14, 2021

I wish I would go back & forth on Beyoncé’s internet with grown people who use the avi’s from their BBM profile?? the block button is my BFF, so have at it ?? — Bridget Kelly (@IamBridgetKelly) October 14, 2021

Bridget Kelly hurls some illicit comments at Detroit’s illest rapper. Got a strange feeling joe buddens is behind this psycho pathetic behavior allegedly. pic.twitter.com/lERoxQ1P7o — REAL TALK W/ Amethyst (@2004Williespade) October 14, 2021

Watched the podcast and all I gotta say is bridget kelly and mandii B are racist idiots. Judging an artist based on colour. Dumbass girls who dont know shit about hiphop disrespecting Eminem. If that was switched they'll be the ones screaming "Racism". Damn the hypocrisy https://t.co/7oIlHqiN1W — Tchurchboy (@BigCastro101) October 13, 2021

SuperBowl LVI goes down on February 13, 2022.