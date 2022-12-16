Brian McKnight Accused Of 'Abandoning' Biological Kids After Buying Stepdaughter A BMW [Photo + Video]

Fans are accusing Brian McKnight of ignoring his biological children after he bought an expensive car for his stepdaughter.

via: AceShowbiz

On Tuesday, December 13, the 53-year-old singer/record producer turned to his Instagram feed to share a photo of him next to his stepdaughter Julia posing in front of the new luxury vehicle for her birthday gift. “Today we celebrate you Jules on your birthday your mom and I couldn’t be prouder of you and I couldn’t ask for a better daughter than you!!! Happy birthday to the best daughter ever! Love u a zillion,” he captioned the post.

Julia, who goes by @Jules_Mcphee on Instagram, replied back in the comments section, writing, “You’re the best dad EVER and I love you so much.” It could be seen Brian bought her the 2023 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe with typical cost starting at $45,000.

Brian’s post was shared on The Neighborhood Talk’s Instagram page after he allegedly blocked a fan in the comments for telling him to fix his family. In a since-deleted comment, the individual wrote, “Man you know damn well this ain’t your daughter! ‘Estranger’ or not Brianna is your daughter! Make it right with your biological kids before its too late!”

Brian McKnight not claiming his Black kids is insane. pic.twitter.com/eZ41VY2Bfk — Tamantha ?? (@Tamantha_5) May 10, 2022