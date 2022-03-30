Bre Tiesi Says Her 'Beautiful Relationship' with Nick Cannon Is 'So Supportive and Positive' [Video]

Model Bre Tiesi, who is pregnant with Nick Cannon’s eighth child, said her and Cannon still have a “beautiful relationship.”

via: People

The model, who is expecting her first child with The Masked Singer host, 41, opened up to E! News Daily Pop Tuesday about their relationship, her first interview since announcing her pregnancy earlier this year.

“Some people have their idea of conventional relationships and certain things,” Tiesi said, adding that she and Cannon “have a beautiful relationship [where] everything is so supportive and positive.”

According to the outlet, Tiesi and Cannon have known each other for nearly a decade. While the model dated other people and married Johnny Manziel in March 2018 before splitting a year later, she said, “I’ve always come back” to Cannon.

“Him and I have had our on-and-off for years,” she said of the nature of their relationship. “And I just respect and love who he is so much as a person, that when I thought about, ‘Do I want my son to be this person? Look at your characteristics, look at your personality, look at how you treat people.’ ”

“That’s what is so much more important to me than anything. And he treats me amazing, so that’s all I look at,” she added.

Cannon announced January that he and Tiesi are expecting a baby, and gender reveal party confirmed they are having a boy. The child will be his eighth and Tiesi’s first.

The Nick Cannon Show host shares 10-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with his ex-wife Mariah Carey, and is dad to 5-year-old Golden “Sagon” and 1-year-old Powerful Queen, whom he shares with Brittany Bell.

The star also shares 9-month-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa. Cannon’s son Zen, whom he shared with Alyssa Scott, died of brain cancer in December 2021.

Cannon said on his eponymous talk show in January that he had known about Tiesi’s pregnancy “for a while,” including prior to Zen’s death.

“So even going through all of that, this was always in the back of my mind, like, ‘What is the right time? How do I share this?’ ” he said at the time. “No one, we didn’t expect Zen to pass away … All of the news was so unexpected.”

Cannon continued, “I wanted to definitely respect the grieving process with Alyssa, and Bre was respectful enough — She held off making our announcements and speaking on social media. She’s a very, you know, in the public eye type of person, but keeps her stuff private as well.”

The dad added, “And it was just one of those things like, you know, I didn’t know what to do. I didn’t know what to say when I was dealing with Zen or to hold off. Even right now, that it came out yesterday, that wasn’t planned to talk about it. We wanted to, you know, hold on as long as we can, but it happened. We here and I’m with my family I get to discuss it, I get to be open.”