Brazil's Capital Overrun by Former President Jair Bolsonaro's Supporters [Video]

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s supporters have stormed government buildings in the country’s capital, Brasília.

via: AP

Supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro who refuse to accept his election defeat stormed Congress, the Supreme Court and presidential palace Sunday, a week after the inauguration of his leftist rival, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Thousands of demonstrators bypassed security barricades, climbed on roofs, smashed windows and invaded all three buildings, which were believed to be largely vacant on the weekend. Some of the demonstrators called for a military intervention to either restore the far-right Bolsonaro to power or oust Lula from the presidency.

Hours went by before control of the buildings on Brasilia’s vast Three Powers Square was reestablished, with hundreds of the participants arrested.

In a news conference from Sao Paulo state, Lula accused Bolsonaro of encouraging the uprising by those he termed “fascist fanatics,” and he read a freshly signed decree for the federal government to take control of security in the federal district.

“There is no precedent for what they did and these people need to be punished,” Lula said.

TV channel Globo News showed protesters wearing the green and yellow colors of the national flag that also have come to symbolize the nation’s conservative movement and were adopted by Bolsonaro’s supporters.

View footage of the turmoil below.

The United States condemns any effort to undermine democracy in Brazil. President Biden is following the situation closely and our support for Brazil’s democratic institutions is unwavering. Brazil’s democracy will not be shaken by violence. — Jake Sullivan (@JakeSullivan46) January 8, 2023

The videos coming from Brazil, as fascist Bolsonaro supporters storm their Capitol, Supreme Court, and Presidential palace, are just incredibly similar to January 6th pic.twitter.com/E2AuGr7LfE — Read Jackson Rising by @CooperationJXN (@JoshuaPHilll) January 8, 2023

BREAKING: Bolsonaro supporters have stormed the National Congress in Brazil. There are reports that protesters have also broken into the Presidential residence, Planalto Palace, and the Supreme Federal Court. pic.twitter.com/5t1XYFdzot — ALX ?? (@alx) January 8, 2023

#Brazil’s Supreme Court a few minutes ago, stormed by Bolsonaro fans. Meanwhile, @jairbolsonaro is basking in Florida’s balmy weather and greasy KFC. pic.twitter.com/aJAV80Z57v — Robert Valencia (@rvalentwit) January 8, 2023

Keep your eyes on Brazil. And if their not on it. It’s time to start watching. This video is currently live scenes from the Panalto Palace. Bolsonaristas are destroying the same building where Lula was inaugurated. Police presence nowhere in sight ?? pic.twitter.com/u6KXSYXcaw — Dr. Jennifer Cassidy (@OxfordDiplomat) January 8, 2023

BREAKING ??: The Bolsonaristas have now invaded the floor of the Federal Senate. pic.twitter.com/eBR5Dv2XSl — David Adler (@davidrkadler) January 8, 2023

BRAZIL BREAKING – Bolsonaro supporters are invading Congress, the presidential palace & government buildings. Millions believe their election was stolen, refusing to accept that a criminal, found guilty of corruption was elected by the majority. pic.twitter.com/j72iXSKfZU — Bernie's Tweets (@BernieSpofforth) January 8, 2023