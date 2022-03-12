The Braxton Family Releases a Statement on Traci Braxton's Passing: 'Our Angel Is Now a Snowflake'

‘Braxton Family Values’ star Traci Braxton died at 50 after a battle with esophageal cancer on Saturday.

As news of her passing began to circulate, Toni Braxton released an official statement via social media on behalf of the Braxton Family.

It reads:

It is with the utmost regret that we inform you of the passing of our sister, Traci. Needless to say, she was a bright light, a wonderful daughter, an amazing sister, a loving mother, wife, grandmother and a respected performer. We will miss her dearly.

Traci passed this morning as the snow was falling, our angel is now a snowflake. We ask that you respect our privacy as we plan to send her home with love, celebrating her life. We are family forever. Love, The Braxton Family

RIP Traci.

It is with the utmost regret that we inform you of the passing of our sister, Traci. Needless to say, she was a bright light, a wonderful daughter, an amazing sister, a loving mother, wife, grandmother and a respected performer. We will miss her dearly. pic.twitter.com/N4NsYkPg5g — Toni Braxton (@tonibraxton) March 12, 2022

Traci passed this morning as the snow was falling, our angel is now a snowflake. We ask that you respect our privacy as we plan to send her home with love, celebrating her life. We are family forever. Love,

The Braxton Family — Toni Braxton (@tonibraxton) March 12, 2022