Brandi Glanville Hospitalized After Collapsing at Home: ‘My Son Had to Call 911’

Brandi Glanville has claimed being so stressed that she collapsed and was rushed to hospital.

“I collapsed at home this am and my SON had to call 911 for help! You guys have no idea the amount of stress I’m dealing with,” Glanville, 50, wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).

I collapsed at home this am and my SON had to call 911 for help! You guys have no idea the amount of stress I’m dealing with — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) October 1, 2023

Glanville shares two sons — Mason, 20, and Jake, 16 —with her ex-husband, Eddie Cibrian.

The following day, Glanville confirmed that she was still in the hospital and “really” wanted to go home. “Everyone at my hospital is super sweet, super hard-working and they’re getting ready to go on strike!” she wrote on Monday. “They REALLY deserve more!!! I do REALLY want to leave though.”

Everyone at my hospital is super sweet, super hard-working and they're getting ready to go on strike! They REALLY deserve more!!! I do REALLY want to leave though ? — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) October 2, 2023

A representative for Glanville did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

While the reality TV star did not share the reason behind her collapse, in another tweet posted on Sunday she suggested that she was stressed due to the upcoming premiere of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 4.

“No escaping ?@BravoTV? even in the ER !! Look at my Dr. & nurses name being held hostage by the threat of a bad edit is partly the problem,” she wrote alongside a photo of her care team chart in the emergency room.

No escaping ?@BravoTV? even in the ER !! Look at my Dr. & nurses name ? being held hostage by the threat of a bad edit is partly the problem pic.twitter.com/4ZGq6Tfj00 — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) October 1, 2023

While her doctor was called “Dr. Cohen” — the same surname as Andy Cohen, executive producer of Bravo’s Real Housewives franchise — one of her nurses was called “Ciara,” with Glanville perhaps referring to Summer House star Ciara Miller, who works as an ICU nurse and model when she’s not on the Bravo reality show.

Glanville left filming for RHUGT in Morocco early after sources told PEOPLE she took things too far with her costar Caroline Manzo, 62, during a party, allegedly kissing her multiple times throughout the evening without her consent.

“It was unwanted,” a source said at the time. “And Caroline’s distress over the matter did not seem to stop Brandi. Things escalated and physical boundaries allegedly were crossed that Caroline felt were serious and uncomfortable.”

Once Glanville was made aware of Manzo’s feelings, she reportedly apologized in a text message the next day.

“Brandi has been prohibited from sharing her side of the story and in turn, people have only heard unsubstantiated versions,” a rep for the star previously told PEOPLE. “Brandi maintains her innocence and vehemently denies any wrongdoing.”

The trip to Marrakech was filmed in January.