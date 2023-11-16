Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s Daughter Zahara Proudly Joins Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority at Spelman College [Video]

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter Zahara, 18, has joined Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority at Spelman College in Atlanta.

via: People

Zahara introduced herself to her new sisters by saying, “My name is Zahara Marley Jolie. And [I] landed all the way from the Golden State in the city full of angels: Los Angeles, California.”

In a new video from Essence, the sophomore, 18, is seen alongside her fellow Alpha Kappa Alpha sisters. She dances as she introduces herself to the enthusiastic crowd.

The Spelman undergraduate joined the Mu Pi Chapter of the first historically Black sorority. Alpha Kappa Alpha was founded in 1908, with the Mu Pi chapter being established in 1979.

Zahara began her undergraduate career at the HBCU in 2022 and was seen alongside her mother, 48, on move-in day that August.

The Eternals actress announced her daughter’s plans to attend the university in a celebratory Instagram post weeks before the move-in date. Jolie posted a snapshot of her daughter alongside her fellow classmates, adding, “Zahara with her Spelman sisters!”

“Congratulations to all new students starting this year,” Jolie wrote.

“A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl,” Jolie added.

Pitt, 59, later exclusively told PEOPLE that it’s “really beautiful” his daughter would be attending Spelman College.

During Zahara’s move-in, Jolie and Zahara met with Spelman College President Dr. Helene Gayle and Vice President for Student Affairs Darryl Holloman. They marked the occasion with photos shared on Instagram.

In the first photo, Jolie posed with Gayle on the Spelman campus. In a video, the two women chatted as Holloman filmed. When asked how she felt about being a Spelman mom, Jolie replied, “I’m gonna start crying! I have not started crying yet.”

The university president joked that there will be “plenty of time to cry” at the upcoming event, which she teased was created to “purposely induce [tears] — bring it all out.”

“I heard tomorrow night’s the big night,” Jolie replied. “I’m holding it together.”

Jolie also shares twins Vivienne and Knox, 15, as well as Shiloh, 17, Pax, 19, and Maddox, 22, with Pitt.