Bow Wow Says Ciara ‘Was on Fire’ When They Dated in 2005: ‘Youngest, Hottest Female in the Game’

BY: Walker

Published 1 hour ago

Bow Wow is looking back on his relationship with Ciara.

Speaking with Billboard, Bow Wow took a stroll down memory lane saying that the ‘Goodies” singer “was on fire” when they released their collaboration “Like You,” which reached No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2005 and number No. 1 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs.

“She was about to be certified triple-platinum on her first album, Goodies,” Bow Wow said “It just made so much sense at that time in the moment of my life when we were together to record that song.”

“I was the youngest, hottest cat in the game. She was the youngest, hottest female in the game and at that time we were dating,” he continued.

“It just made perfect sense for us to collaborate together on a Jermaine Dupri product,” Bow Wow added. “And boom, there you have it — No. 1 out the gate.”

He went on to explain that dating another celebrity in the music industry “wasn’t tricky.”

“It’s been done before,” he shared. “I think with us, it was the timing. It was effortless. It just made sense.”

“It was the perfect marriage for that record, and nobody else could have sung that hook and did that verse like how she delivered on that record.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Bow Wow shared that he’s releasing his first record in more than five years, linking up with Chris Brown for his new record “Use Me.” Sampling Murder Inc’s “Down Ass Chick,” Bow Wow says the song is another song effort between him and Brown.

“It’s hard to deny nostalgia,” says Bow Wow. “When you see two artists come together that don’t necessarily need one another — like, Chris doesn’t need Bow, and he does what he does, and you’re here with me now, and I’m doing what I’m doing — we and the fans know that when we come together as a collective, expect nothing but greatness. Me and Brown don’t miss. We never miss.”

via: Hot 97

