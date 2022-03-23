Bow Wow Responds to Rumor He Was Texting Jayda Cheaves Following Lil Baby Breakup Reports

Bow Wow wants you to know that he has NOT been texting Lil Baby’s rumored ex Jayda Cheaves.

via Complex:

The rapper and entrepreneur responded to a few fans asking if he had been in contact with Cheaves after speculation began swirling this week.

“False! I have the upmost respect for lil baby,” Bow Wow wrote. “Thats not even my get down. We have mutual people who we deal w. I would never.”

He also answered another follower, clarifying that his name gets thrown into rumors that he’s not even aware of.

“Absolutely not,” he said. “I just be minding my business and my name gets thrown in things im not even aware of. Im pose to be the irrelevant rapper so why and how do folks think bow wow when its time to start rumors? I dont get it.”

Earlier this week, Jayda herself debunked the rumor on Instagram Live.

“No shade to Bow Wow, but where are y’all gettin’ that from? It’s not giving that,” she said.

Despite some suggestive subliminal messages posted on social media by Jada and Baby, it has yet to be confirmed if the two celebrities have actually separated.

That sounded like a reach when we heard it.