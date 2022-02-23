Bow Wow Reacts To Meme Calling Him "Corny": "Yall N*ggas Is Lost Out Here" [Photo]

He has been active in various aspects of the industry for most of his life and has been given his flowers by several heavy hitters in the industry, but Bow Wow still finds himself being trolled.

via: Hot97

A meme is floating around social media asking “why are the people on this list considered corny?” The list included Will Smith, Drake, Nick Cannon, Childish Gambino and more.

The meme went viral which sparked a reply from Bow Wow. He commented on the post stating, “cuz we aint beefn w n*ggas? Because we aint shooting at n*ggas?” he wrote. “This corny sh*t got us all the b*tches tho i guess they like this corny sh*t. Corny but got all this money. Corny because n*ggas aint got pending cases or taking these dumb ass drugs that be having n*ggas looking dumb and talking slow. Corny because we don’t promote taking that sh*t. Corny but alll the street n*ggas buying up my du rags and brushes and all my products.”

Read the full reply below.

The internet is always messing with Bow Wow.