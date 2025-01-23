Bow Wow & Ex-NFL Star Le’Veon Bell Have Heated Exchange Over “Biggest From Ohio” Claim

BY: Walker Published 43 minutes ago

Is Bow Wow “The biggest” to come from the city of Columbus? According to Ex NFL player Le’Veon Bell, he’s not even close!

The rapper and actor, known for hits like “Let Me Hold You,” made the bold claim during a passionate rant. However, his statement didn’t sit well with Bell, who wasted no time calling him out on social media.

The drama unfolded shortly after Ohio State clinched the National College Football Championship against Notre Dame. Bell took to Twitter to voice his disapproval in response to Bow Wow’s remarks. He accused the rapper of doing “nothing” for Columbus and shared a series of scathing posts, including two video responses.

“Someone help me understand how Lil Bow Wow can think he’s the biggest from Columbus, OH, and he has done NOTHING,” Bell wrote. “When I say NOTHING, I mean absolutely ZERO! The ONLY thing he can claim is buying box tickets to the Ohio State Nati, and all of a sudden he’s ‘the biggest’? Bro, so fried.”

In one of his videos, Bell didn’t hold back, dismissing Bow Wow’s ties to Columbus entirely.

“No, Bow Wow, nope, nope, nope, no, no,” Bell said. “You’re from Atlanta. You’ve been repping Atlanta literally since I’ve been hearing your music.”

He went on to critique Bow Wow’s career, claiming it has stagnated. “You need a reality check,” Bell stated. “Don’t talk about money, Bow Wow. Don’t do it. You had a nice little rap career, but that’s up in the air now. It’s gone. Record done. I’m probably a bigger rapper than you right now. And movies? What movies have you even been in lately?”

someone help me understand how LIL BOWWOW can think he’s the biggest from

Columbus, OH & he has done NOTHING .. when I say NOTHING, I mean absolutely ZERO! the ONLY thing he can claim is buying box tickets to the Ohio State Nati, & all of a sudden he’s “the biggest”? bro so fried pic.twitter.com/I8ooi7c8o8 — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) January 22, 2025

Bell also highlighted his own contributions to Columbus, pointing to the million-dollar turf football field he funded. He contrasted this with what he sees as Bow Wow’s lack of tangible impact on their hometown.

Bell then listed several other prominent figures from Columbus who, in his opinion, have achieved far more, including Olympic champion Simone Biles and heavyweight boxing legend Buster Douglas.

“You’re not bigger than Buster Douglas. That man knocked out Mike Tyson in his prime. You’re not on Simone Biles’ level either—her accolades speak for themselves,” Bell said.

As the heated exchange gained traction online, Bow Wow remained notably silent. Whether he will respond to Bell’s pointed criticism remains to be seen, but the debate over his Columbus credentials has already captured the attention of fans and critics alike.

